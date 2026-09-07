Berlin’s state government has confirmed that the Rhysida ransomware gang has published a stolen dataset on the dark web, after it refused to pay the threat actor’s extortion demand.

The State of Berlin said Rhysida had demanded 30 bitcoins, equivalent to €2m, to not publicly release data it had stolen from its network, giving a deadline of Friday, September 4 for payment to be made. However, the state government emphasized that it will not give in to extortion attempts.

In a statement published on its official website on September 4, the authority wrote: “The ultimatum issued by the hacker group Rhysida following its cyber-attack on Berlin’s state network expired on Friday afternoon. According to experts, the entire dataset was published on the dark web.”

Rhysida claimed to have accessed approximately 5.7 TB, and the State of Berlin had warned in an earlier announcement on September 4 that the personal data of employees, as well as to citizens and businesses, may be affected.

It added that there are currently “no indications” the state network remains compromised.

IT forensic experts are currently analyzing the stolen dataset, and authorities will contact all individuals affected once this process has been completed.

“If individual affected persons are identified during the analysis, they will be notified by the relevant Senate departments on a risk-based basis and in accordance with legal requirements,” a statement from the Senate Chancellery read.

Any Berlin citizen who discovers that their personal data has been published has also been urged to report the matter to law enforcement.

Florian Hauer, chief digital officer for the State of Berlin, commented: “The State of Berlin will not give in to blackmail. The safety of the State of Berlin’s staff and the people of Berlin is our top priority.”

Sensitive State Disaster Plans Reportedly Exposed

Rhysida has reportedly published the entire 5.7 TB dataset, encompassing around 1.4 million files.

Euronews has reported that the leak includes highly sensitive state emergency plans relating to terrorist attacks and other disaster scenarios, contained in a folder titled "AG CBRN-Rahmenplanung." CBRN stands for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Rhysida also claims the dataset contains personal information of tens of thousands of people. These include personnel files of state workers, such as absence lists, payroll data and home addresses.

The Rhysida ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation was first observed in May 2023, and has frequently targeted public institutions and critical services.

The threat actor has been linked to a string of attacks on US healthcare providers, including Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Tennessee in 2025, which resulted in the compromise of more than 337,000 patients’ data.

A Rhysida affiliate was also behind the high-profile ransomware attack on the British Library in 2023, which suffered huge disruption and recovery costs after refusing the attacker’s extortion demands.