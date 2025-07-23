Suspected XSS Forum Admin Arrested in Ukraine

A man suspected of administering the Russian-language cybercrime forum XSS was arrested in Ukraine on July 22.

In an official statement on July 23, Laure Beccuau, a French State Prosecutor, said that the individual was taken into custody by the Ukrainian authorities, with the collaboration of the French police and Europol.

This arrest is the result of a four-year long investigation, which began on July 2, 2021, by the Paris Police Prefecture's Cybercrime Unit.

As part of the investigation, French police intercepted recordings on the Jabber thesecure.biz server which accompanied the XSS forum to facilitate anonymous exchanges between cybercriminals.

These interceptions revealed that the arrested individual was allegedly linked to numerous illicit cybercrime and ransomware activities and established that they had generated at least $7m in profit.

A judicial investigation was opened on November 9, 2021, on charges of complicity in attacks on an automated data processing system, extortion in an organized gang and criminal association.

In September 2024, the case moved into the operational phase in Ukraine, where French police investigators were deployed on the ground, supported by Europol through the establishment of a virtual command post. It was followed by another action that started on July 21, 2025, which saw the arrest of the main suspect in Kyiv.