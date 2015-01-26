One innocent mistake, one disgruntled employee, one fired IT administrator who wants revenge, and the losses start piling up – credit card records, intellectual property, your company’s reputation, hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, breach of trust and privacy lawsuits. The pain goes on and on. I want to propose several ways to beef up your internal security.

Data Access Governance

Verizon’s latest Data Breach Report found more than 11,698 total incidents with regard to insider and privilege misuse. No matter how secure your network is, it takes only one person, one simple error or one bad intention to create a pathway for a criminal.

Let me illustrate with an example. Sue, the product design assistant, has a lot of personal debt she cannot pay. The creditors keep calling. One evening she gets a phone call from someone who wants a single blueprint from her company – and they are willing to pay her $150,000, completely wiping out her debts and leaving her with cash to spare. What’s a single blueprint at such a large company?

One recommendation Verizon makes is to watch for actions that facilitate data transfer out of the organization. Sue’s company has that. The network at Sue’s company contains a strong data access governance system. Sue is allowed to access design information but within specific parameters: between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and only from her local desktop. She’s not allowed to download anything because her role in the department isn’t senior enough to be able to work from home. The second she does download something, IT and her boss immediately receive an alert, allowing them to investigate what’s going on.

Almost every company has people who are vulnerable, be it to strong persuasion or those easily taken in by good social engineering and poisoned links. Strong data access governance that can trace the who, what, when, where, and how of each access event is a good start.

But what about intellectual property? The volume of organizational data has spiraled out of control. Sensitive information is stored everywhere. You name it, it’s in there. Most of it hasn’t been classified; nor is it monitored. And someone may be stealing your IP right now.