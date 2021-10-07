In this perpetual distributed workplace, how do we trust each other?

It is a question that thousands of companies have been asking and trying to answer for going on 20 months. There is no simple answer. It is complicated on many fronts, but it deserves answers. Companies and their employees deserve a path forward. What does it look like in the context of technology?

I Trust You to Protect Me, and We Trust You to Do the Work

This is a fundamental agreement that’s been in place long before the pandemic, long before the digital age, but both sides have fractured this agreement in recent years and deserve to be questioned. Time and time again, we’ve seen the stories about how, for years, an employee became invisible to the company — getting away with not coming into work or avoiding doing the actual work and funneling it off to others. These stories have made employers question how trusting they could be of their employees.

In recent years, the increased reliance on gig workers and utilization of a broader group of contractors has also made companies think twice about worker trustworthiness. Conversely, numerous companies have let security fall by the wayside, putting their employees’ personal data and work at risk, making employees question — are their employers doing everything they can to protect them consistently? The past 20 months saw an acceleration by companies to go to a hybrid or complete remote work model, distributing their workforce and forcing companies to re-evaluate their security budgets and strategies to address this new dynamic. This has presented an opportunity to mend that fundamental agreement in multiple ways.

We Trust You Not to Take Advantage, and I Trust You Won’t Jeopardize My Privacy

Companies have placed enormous trust in their employees in this distributed work environment, and employees have delivered. There have been countless studies, and internal data companies have pointed to showing dramatically higher levels of employee productivity amid the pandemic. Yet, companies know there will still be those one or two bad apples they need to account for. Because these bad apples know that the methods for committing fraud today are more plentiful than they were just two years ago, so why not try it?