The Long and Short Roads to Security Maturity

The state of corporate security is uneven. Many are well on their way to security maturity, while others are just starting. Given mounting compliance concerns and an ever-evolving rogue’s gallery of threats, that journey through the threat landscape needs to accelerate.

Some have been thinking about security for a very long time as connected computing and data protection were already core parts of their business. Others are just getting to grips with it – and they face a long road and some treacherous outcomes if they don’t speed up.

As it is often said in cybersecurity – attackers will choose the path of least resistance. Hackers may become deterred when targeting a huge organization because, although they might be a more valuable target, the headache of attacking a security-mature organization often isn’t worth the cost. So instead, they’ll go next door – to a more easily exploitable neighbor.

The presence of a SecOps team is a crucial difference here. Bringing together the right arrangement of technologies and talent into a dedicated SecOps team is often the distinction between a mature and immature security posture. That’s not easy these days. There is currently a global shortage of cybersecurity talent. Research from the Enterprise Strategy Group and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) has shown that 76% of cybersecurity professionals report difficulty recruiting security professionals.

However, that doesn’t have to be the case. Organizations can take a shorter road to security maturity than they might expect. The right path lies in integrating existing capabilities, then automating and streamlining their functions so that even a small team can do the work of a fully mature SecOps team.

Many of the current household cybersecurity tools come with more complexity than a security team can manage. Security teams at even mature organizations are deluged with false positive alerts and unintegratable tools that provide a patchwork vision of their networks and often complicate visibility.