Measuring Cybersecurity Effectiveness Is the Only Way to Know if You Are Protected

Given the number of external parties with which maritime businesses interact, the opportunities for cyber exploitation are immense. You cannot be cyber-resilient without measuring the onboard vessel systems’ levels of protection. Out of sight absolutely should not mean out mind!

Calculating the effectiveness of cybersecurity protocols and systems is one of the most challenging aspects for any IT team. It simply isn’t enough to work on the basis that if no cyber-attacks or breaches have taken place thus far, that means the cybersecurity defenses are robust and effective.

Organizations have been using KPIs and objectives to measure employee and company performance for many years, but this is a relatively new concept in the world of infosec. As systems, networks and data become ever more connected so vulnerabilities increase, it is imperative that KPIs and metrics are developed and implemented in this realm. Basically, if you are not measuring, how can you calculate the effectiveness of the protection?

Measurement for shipping companies, which are particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, should be done in a dual-layered approach: the organization as a whole and the vessels/onboard assets. Recent events in Greece have highlighted the vulnerability of hacker–to–ship–to shore–to–fleet with many ships being affected and now subject to potential ransom attacks.

Putting the right KPIs and metrics in place is crucial. The models used should be simple and easy to demonstrate to a non-IT audience. An organization needs to find an objective method of calculating recovery time. At a high level, cybersecurity effectiveness can be broken down into a three-step model:

Time elapsed between the detection of a threat and appropriate action being taken. The number of systems with known vulnerabilities. The number and frequency of third party access to internal networks.

Because the threat is always present, it is vital the protection and defense are always on. An effective defense must be scanning all vulnerabilities in real-time, all of the time, to provide a complete solution.