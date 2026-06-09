How Enterprises are Adapting GRC For a More Complex Risk Environment

Enterprises have spent years building the systems, teams and customer relationships that keep their businesses moving. Now they need to protect that progress without slowing growth.

That means maintaining resilience across complex infrastructure, expanding digital operations safely and giving customers confidence that security and compliance are under control. But as threats become more sophisticated, that balance is getting harder to maintain.

According to Vanta’s State of Trust Report, 72% of security leaders say overall risk is at an all-time high, while 56% of organizations experience threat activity at least once a week.

That pressure is even greater for larger businesses. Organizations with more than 1000 employees are more likely than smaller companies to report an increase in AI-generated phishing, AI-powered malware and AI-driven identity theft or fraud. For companies with 1001 to 2000 employees, 67% say AI-related security threats are outpacing their expertise.



The challenge is not just that risk is increasing. It is that risk is becoming harder to prioritize across sprawling systems, business units, third-party ecosystems and regulatory requirements. AI governance adds another layer of complexity. Even tools that have already been vetted and onboarded can quietly introduce AI-powered features, changing how data is processed, where it flows and what controls are required.

This climate creates persistent operational strain, where teams are forced into reactive security work instead of focusing on longer-term improvements.

Trust: A Business Imperative

The rise in risk means trust has become a core business requirement that directly shapes customer decisions and stakeholder confidence. While, in EMEA, it is heavily influenced by privacy expectations, regulatory scrutiny and data handling practices.

More than 82% of organizations say stronger security and compliance improve customer trust, and 77% report that stakeholders expect verified proof of compliance. Enterprises need to demonstrate security continuously and clearly to ensure what’s private, stays that way.

However, this isn’t a simple task. Maintaining compliance and privacy across multiple frameworks, regions and third-party ecosystems creates a growing burden of compliance activities, including evidence collection, policy management, audit preparation and more.

As a result, security teams are pulled away from higher-impact work to manage manual overhead. In fact, organizations are spending up to 12 working weeks per year on compliance. The result is that teams end up spending more time proving security instead of improving it.

The Transformation of GRC

To keep pace with modern threats, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) needs to operate differently. GRC solutions traditionally relied on point-in-time snapshots of an organization’s security. But in a dynamic threat environment, that model rapidly breaks down.

This leads enterprise organizations to continuous monitoring, with a real-time view of controls, risks and compliance. GRC is evolving into an ongoing capability that can surface issues earlier and close the kind of gaps that keep leaders awake at night. Automation and AI are key to making this work.

Manual and time-intensive tasks can now be automated, with tangible results. More than half of organizations report faster and more accurate risk assessments with AI and automation. These technologies also help to address burnout, with over three-quarters of respondents saying that AI reduces fatigue by removing repetitive, low-value tasks.

As agents capably take on more tasks, the fundamental role of a GRC professional is shifting toward that of a GRC engineer. With agents at their fingertips, a GRC engineer goes from executing tasks to managing a portfolio of risk and making real decisions for the business.

Existing tools need more than incremental improvements to support this shift. Enterprises need automated platforms that provide continuous visibility and help to scale (overhead-free) across a complex risk environment.

Why Leading Enterprises are Building GRC Programs Around Automation

Teams need systems that make GRC programs scalable, reliable and easier to manage in practice.

This requires unifying controls, regulatory requirements and continuous monitoring within a single system. Building around automation instead of taking the traditional route of relying on manual inputs and static workflows.

The right automated system can be the equivalent of a GRC engineer checking your environment around the clock, catching misconfigurations before they become audit findings. This transforms GRC into an integrated, ongoing function rather than a series of disconnected tasks.

Along with efficiency, continuous monitoring improves reliability and gives teams a real-time view of security. Features like cross-framework control mapping and multi-entity workspaces remove operational friction when scaling across frameworks, business units and regions.

As a result, readiness becomes continuous rather than event driven. This reduces repetitive work, enables organizations to demonstrate compliance at any time and, by focusing more on the areas where security team expertise matters most, can help to attract and retain talent.

From Defense to Growth

Once treated as a defensive function, GRC is becoming a foundation for growth.

For enterprises operating at scale, this shift isn't optional. Continuous, AI-supported GRC helps reduce manual strain, improve visibility across complex environments and give teams a clearer view of controls, risks and compliance. Instead of spending valuable time chasing evidence or preparing for point-in-time audits, security teams can focus on strengthening their programs and responding to issues earlier.

When trust is managed continuously, organizations are better equipped to meet stakeholder expectations, maintain privacy, support customer confidence and demonstrate compliance whenever needed.