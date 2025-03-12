Operational Technology (OT) security has come a long way, but the challenges have only grown with time. Early on, OT systems were completely isolated from external networks, making them inherently secure.

However, the push for efficiency, automation and real-time monitoring has led to increased connectivity and exposed OT environments to the same cyber threats that have plagued IT for years.

I started my journey in OT security by supporting mobile backups in the oil and gas industry in Houston, TX. My role involved setting up mobile carrier wireless routers with low-bandwidth connections. These routers sent telemetry data to data centers for pipeline flow monitoring.

At the time, security was an afterthought – our primary focus was on ensuring stable and reliable connectivity. But as the industry evolved and these networks became more integrated with IT systems, the security risks skyrocketed.

The Big OT Security Challenges

Many OT environments still run on legacy systems that were never designed with cybersecurity in mind. Industrial control systems (ICS) and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), for example, were built for reliability and longevity, not security. Their proprietary nature and outdated architecture make them difficult to secure, though they remain core to critical infrastructure operations.

Adding to the complexity, OT networks are now more interconnected than ever. The demand for real-time data, remote monitoring and cloud-based analytics has bridged the once-isolated gap between IT and OT. While this connectivity has improved efficiency and, in some situations, was necessary for compliance, it has also introduced new risks.

Without robust Privileged Access Management (PAM), attackers can exploit excessive privileges or compromised credentials to move laterally across OT and IT environments, increasing the risk of ransomware, malware and even nation-state attacks.

Unlike IT security, which follows well-established standards, OT security lacks uniformity. Frameworks like ISA/IEC 62443 exist, but many organizations struggle to implement them consistently. Without clear guidelines, businesses face gaps in their security strategies, leaving critical systems vulnerable.

Remember when air-gapping was the gold standard? Those days are long gone. Modern industrial environments require connectivity to function efficiently, whether for predictive maintenance, supply chain integration or remote access for field technicians. This shift has made traditional security models obsolete, forcing companies to rethink how they protect their OT infrastructure.

Another key issue is the lack of cybersecurity awareness among OT personnel. Engineers and operators have always prioritized system uptime and operational efficiency over security. Many are not trained to recognize cyber threats or to understand how seemingly minor security lapses can lead to significant breaches. Without proper education and awareness, even the most advanced security measures can fall short.

What Businesses Must do to Strengthen OT Security

To protect OT environments, businesses must adopt a proactive security approach. Implementing a Zero Trust model is essential – no one should be trusted by default, and identity verification should be required at all access points. Strong identity and access management (IAM) measures, including Privileged Access Management (PAM), role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and just-in-time (JIT) access should be enforced to limit exposure.

Communication channels must also be secured by encrypting data, utilizing secure protocols and closely monitoring network traffic to detect unauthorized activity.

OT systems typically have longer lifespans than IT infrastructure, which makes updating and patching them more challenging. However, businesses should not overlook system updates.

Where direct patching is not feasible, network segmentation and endpoint protection should be used to lower risks. Centralized log management and real-time threat detection through Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions and AI-driven monitoring tools can provide critical early warnings against potential attacks.

Another key step is to bridge the knowledge gap between IT and OT teams. Security training should be a priority to ensure that OT engineers understand cybersecurity risks and best practices.

Lastly, aligning with industry-recognized security frameworks like ISA/IEC 62443 will help to keep a structured and effective security strategy.

The Future of OT Security: Taking Action Before It’s Too Late

Cyber threats against OT systems are becoming more sophisticated, and waiting for an attack to happen is not an option. Organizations need to take a proactive stance by integrating security into their everyday operations.

Regular security audits should be conducted to identify vulnerabilities before attackers do, while strong incident response plans must be put in place to ensure quick recovery and minimal downtime in case of a breach. IT and OT teams need to work closely together, sharing insights and best practices to create a more resilient security posture.

Investing in threat intelligence and real-time monitoring can help detect potential threats before they escalate; and securing vendor and third-party access is essential, since many OT breaches stem from compromised external connections.

The convergence of IT and OT is inevitable, and companies that act now will be the ones best positioned to operate securely and efficiently in the years to come. The question isn’t whether OT security matters – it’s whether businesses will address it before a crisis forces their hand.