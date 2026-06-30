Critical SimpleHelp Vulnerability Exploited For Malware Delivery

A critical authentication bypass in SimpleHelp's remote monitoring and management (RMM) software has been exploited to deliver two previously unseen malware families, after attackers forged a login token to seize control of a managed network.

New analysis from security firm Blackpoint Cyber found that an attacker exploited the flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-48558, to obtain a trusted technician session on an internet-facing SimpleHelp server.

The attacker then used the platform's own tools to push malware its researchers named TaskWeaver and Djinn Stealer.

From Forged Token to Full Control

The flaw carries a maximum CVSS severity score of 10. In affected configurations, SimpleHelp failed to check the cryptographic signature of identity tokens in its OpenID Connect login, letting an unauthenticated attacker forge a token and sign in as a technician.

Instead of a phishing email or a standalone exploit, the attacker abused SimpleHelp's own file-transfer and remote-execution features to mass-deploy an obfuscated file disguised as the jQuery library, jquery.js, fetched from a temporary Cloudflare address and executed via Node.js. The firm said the trusted support channel let the activity blend in.

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A Loader and a Credential Sweep

Despite its name, jquery.js is a modular Node.js loader that its researchers track as TaskWeaver, built to evade static analysis. Its only command, "deliver", run whatever code the operator sent with full Node.js access so that it could drop a stealer one moment and a backdoor or ransomware the next.

The recovered payload, Djinn Stealer, was a cross-platform infostealer for Windows, macOS and Linux. Blackpoint said it swept a machine for cloud and infrastructure keys, source code and SSH credentials, cryptocurrency wallets and package-registry tokens that could seed a supply chain attack.

The rules went further than most stealers, reaching for the tokens behind AI coding assistants. Developers often grant those assistants standing access to code, databases and cloud accounts, so the stolen tokens hand an attacker that same reach, well beyond the AI itself.

Risk Beyond the Endpoint

Blackpoint warned that the damage outlasts the breached server: a single bypass became a path into cloud platforms, code repositories, AI tools and customer environments, with stolen credentials keeping that access alive after the endpoint is isolated. For managed service providers (MSPs), a single exposed server can affect every downstream customer.

SimpleHelp patched the flaw in late May, in versions 5.5.16 and 6.0 RC2. On June 29, after Blackpoint published its findings, CISA added it to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

Blackpoint urged MSPs to patch, pull SimpleHelp off the internet and rotate any exposed secrets, treating credentials as compromised even after an endpoint is cleaned. The findings come from a single contained intrusion, with both malware families undocumented beforehand.