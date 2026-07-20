The first time I truly understood the weight of leadership, I wasn’t in a boardroom. I was working as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, leading cybercrime investigations where every decision mattered, every move was scrutinized, and hesitation could undo months of work.

That reality hasn’t changed as my career has evolved. The environment looks different today, but the pressure is just as intense.

From my time with the FBI, I’ve learned that pressure only compounds, and the best way to “reduce” it is to adapt to it. As you level up in your career, the stakes get higher, timelines get tighter, and the consequences are more visible. What separates leaders who succeed in these environments from those who falter is their ability to adapt, remain steady, and positively reinforce – through body language and communication – their team when certainty disappears.

What Law Enforcement Taught Me About Leading With Poise

Law enforcement taught me early on that control is often an illusion. I learned to prepare relentlessly, knowing something unexpected will still happen. I had to define roles before a crisis, and communicate clearly and consistently, because confusion is a liability. Those lessons followed me into the private sector, including my time at Mattel.

As the CISO, I would periodically get hit with situations that seemed impossible to manage through. But by remaining calm, analyzing the situation and guiding the team to follow our documented procedures we were able to calmly and swiftly handle threats that came our way, including incidents that seemed like a security incident, and turned out to be nothing more than false alarm.

What surprised me most was how transferable those lessons were. Different setting. Same fundamentals. Through communicating consistently, modeling composure, and creating space for dialogue, teams responded with focus instead of fear.

Steadiness is about being intentional, even through unshakeable moments. Every interaction, including how you ask questions, how you deliver bad news, and how you listen, shapes how your team experiences pressure.

Fast is Fine, But Accuracy is Final

At the FBI firing range there was a quote on the wall by Wyatt Earp that reminded us, “fast is fine, but accuracy is final. You must learn to be slow in a hurry.” In the middle of a crisis situation speed is of the essence but so is accuracy.

I’ll admit, there have been times when a situation felt like a punch in the gut and everything seemed to be moving at warp speed. It’s times like these when I force myself to sit down, collect my thoughts, process the information and begin to formulate a plan. Before I start jumping on calls and giving updates to our executives, I make sure that I slow down, gather myself and demonstrate an air of confidence that I’m expected to have in these moments.

When leaders remain composed and solution-oriented, teams stay focused. When leaders rush or panic, that energy ripples throughout the team.

Calm Is a Leadership Skill, And It’s Contagious

In high-pressure moments, people don’t look to leaders for perfection. They look for signals. Tone, posture, and presence can communicate what you’re thinking long before words do. Panic spreads quickly, but so does calm.

Cybersecurity is a high-pressure field by nature. Incidents don’t wait for perfect conditions. Threats evolve quickly, and decisions often need to be made with incomplete information.

In those moments, technical expertise matters, but leadership presence is just as critical. When my team enters a crisis, they look at subtle cues like my posture, tone of voice, and facial expression. These are body language signals that one might not even notice they’re acting out in the moment, but it’s critical to pay attention to them. These signals influence how teams react under stress.

Leadership is a Two-Way Street

I always encourage open dialogue within my team. This is part of what makes a successful leader. Teams perform better under pressure when they feel heard and supported, not second-guessed. Creating this sense of psychological safety is about enabling better problem-solving when it matters most.

This is also how burnout is prevented. High performers will push themselves far beyond sustainable limits if leaders don’t model balance and clarity. Calm leadership isn’t passive. It’s protective.

Leading With Intent

Throughout my career, I’ve dipped my toe in a few industries. My transition from the FBI to enterprise security at Mattel was a culture shock, but the lessons learned and discipline practiced carried over into the corporate world. Today, as a cybersecurity leader at a public enterprise, pressure takes on new dimensions.

We operate in a highly regulated environment where trust, transparency, and data integrity are critical. Add AI into the equation, and expectations increase even further, from customers, regulators, boards, and employees alike.

What this chapter has reinforced for me is that leading with confidence doesn’t mean projecting certainty. It means leading with intent. This entails intentional communication, intentional prioritization, and intentional transparency about risk and trade-offs.

When leaders are consistent and clear, there's no energy wasted on second-guessing. Instead, they focus on execution.

What High-Stakes Leadership Really Requires

After decades in high-pressure environments, I’ve learned that confidence isn’t bravado. It’s discipline. It’s staying calm under pressure, communicating clearly, and adapting to reality rather than wishing the pressure simply “went away.”

For me, that confidence is rooted in knowledge. This means understanding my industry’s biggest concerns, being honest about strengths and weaknesses, and staying current on emerging risks. In moments of crisis, transparency and self-awareness matter as much as technical controls.

Pressure is inevitable at the top. The difference between effective leaders and overwhelmed ones is whether they amplify that pressure, or absorb it through adaptation, preparation, and composure.

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