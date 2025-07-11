US Cybersecurity Dealmaking Surging Amid Rising Attacks

The persistence and evolution of cybercrime across the US is reshaping mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the cybersecurity sector. Driven by escalating threats, increasing costs and liability to businesses, and a growing and more defined regulatory framework, the cybersecurity market is witnessing a flurry of dealmaking activity, with 2025 already outpacing last year. Though conflict in the Middle East introduces great uncertainty to global dealmaking, the growing number of headline-making breaches, increasing regulatory fines and consumer settlements and intensifying demand for digital defenses have been leading investors and strategic acquirers to reposition to capitalize on the need for stronger security infrastructure.

A Rising Tide of Threats Cybercrime cost victims more than $16bn globally in 2024, according to the FBI’s latest Internet Crime Report—a 33% increase over 2023. In the US, the nature of attacks has ranged from low-tech scams to highly coordinated ransomware campaigns that have disrupted critical infrastructure and public services. The year began with a major ransomware strike on Change Healthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, which ultimately cost the company more than $2.8bn in response and triggered more than $6bn in downstream assistance to affected providers. Other incidents, such as the November 2024 attacks on US telecom giants AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies by Chinese hackers Salt Typhoon, underscored sector-wide vulnerabilities and the geopolitical dimensions of cybercrime. Meanwhile, Check Point Research reported a 70% year-on-year increase in attacks targeting US utilities—one of the most sensitive areas of national infrastructure. These incursions are not just becoming more frequent, but also more complex. Reports of phishing attacks are estimated to have surged by more than 4000% since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, driven by generative AI tools that make scams more convincing. Internet of Things malware attacks were up 124% in 2024, and ransomware continues to impact a majority of businesses, with 59% of organizations affected last year. Market on the Move Given the scale and growth of the threat, it is no surprise that the US cybersecurity market is expanding in lockstep. According to Statista, the market is projected to reach $88.3bn this year, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% through to 2029, when it is expected to hit $116.2bn. Some estimates are even more bullish, with one projection estimating the market will balloon to $166.7bn by 2032, from $73.1 bn in 2025—a 12.5% compound annual growth rate. This rising demand is powering big-ticket and mid-cap dealmaking activity alike. In 2024, US cybersecurity M&As saw 77 transactions worth a combined $4.9bn, a slower year by historical standards but still significant given the macroeconomic backdrop. Major deals included Mastercard's $2.7bn acquisition of threat intelligence provider Recorded Future and CyberArk's $1.5bn acquisition of Venafi, a machine-identity management company. Activity measured by value rebounded sharply in 2025, thanks in large part to a standout megadeal: Google parent Alphabet’s acquisition of cloud security unicorn Wiz for $32bn including net debt.

