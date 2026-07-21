US Hospital Finance Software Provider Craneware Reports Data Theft

Healthcare finance software provider Craneware has disclosed a cyber incident that resulted in the theft of a significant volume of file names from its data environment.

The company confirmed in a July 20 notice that it had identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its data environment.

A “significant volume” of file names were viewed and exfiltrated in the cyber-attack, a large element of this is said to have been non-sensitive data or already public regulatory data.

The company admitted that some employee data and a subset of customer and partner records were also accessed and exfiltrated.

No disruption to customer services was experienced. The company has notified both the Information Commissioner's Office in the UK and Federal Bureau of Investigations in the US.

The firm is continuing its response to the incident and is working to identify the affected parties in order to notify them.

No information was disclosed regarding the identity of the intruders or how the hackers were able to gain access to the Craneware’s data.

Craneware has UK headquarters in Scotland and US headquarters in Florida. It provides accounting and billing software to the US healthcare system, partnering with around 2000 hospitals and health systems.

Its products include the Trisus Chargemaster, a solution which details prices for items, procedures and services billable to a patient by a hospital or insurer.

While cybersecurity experts commended Craneware on its quick response to contain the incident, some were concerned about the amount of data accessed during the incident.

Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of anti-data exfiltration (ADX) technology provider BlackFog, said, “The significant number of file names being accessed and copied shows that determined attackers can carry out data exfiltration with relative ease. The exposure of customer and business partner records, along with public regulatory data, demonstrates that even incidents framed as low severity can carry real exposure risk.”

He noted Craneware’s position in the healthcare supply chain, a sector attackers increasingly target to hit the healthcare providers and patients that rely on these third-party solutions.

Similarly, James Neilson, SVP of Global at OPSWAT, said, “With Craneware widely used across the US healthcare system, the data it holds is an attractive target for cybercriminals. Craneware sits at the centre of the US healthcare ecosystem, supporting thousands of healthcare organisations. Although much of the data is non-sensitive, the very fact that it has been stolen can still be damaging.”

Finally, Williams added, “Craneware has already responded well, but must now determine the full scope of what was taken and confirm who's affected.”