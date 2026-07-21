A new sophisticated social engineering operation targeting Web3 and cryptocurrency professionals has been identified by researchers at SOCRadar.

Attributed to the notorious North Korean-aligned hacking group Famous Chollima, also known as Wagemole, the campaign leverages fraudulent job interviews and highly interactive web portals to trick candidates into installing remote access trojans (RATs) on their personal devices.

Instead of relying on broad phishing blasts, researchers at SOCRadar Threat Research Unit (STRU) noted that the threat group is shifting to highly personalized recruitment scams that capitalize on the high mobility of tech talent in the cryptocurrency market.

By manufacturing elaborate pretexts, Famous Chollima establishes a high degree of trust with its targets before launching the decisive blow.

Leveraging ClickFix Lures Within Broader Recruiter Schemes

The attack begins on mainstream professional networks and communication platforms, including LinkedIn, Telegram, Discord and direct email.

Posing as recruiters from reputable firms or creating entirely fictitious web companies, the actors reach out to developers and administrators. They entice these candidates with highly lucrative salary packages and prestigious career advancements, successfully guiding them toward the next phase of the process, which is a mandatory skill assessment test.

Once the target agrees to the assessment, they are directed to a specialized online platform controlled by the attackers. These malicious web interfaces utilize real-time monitoring and psychometrics to build authenticity. They feature strict gating mechanisms, display tailored interview questions based on the candidate's advertised role and incorporate countdown timers to create psychological pressure.

The platforms also issue automated warnings if the user attempts to switch browser tabs, which successfully deters candidates from researching the suspicious behavior of the page.

The core of the deception lies in a technique known as ClickFix. While the candidate is performing the assessment, the platform artificially triggers a simulated error, claiming that the system cannot access the user's camera or microphone.

Read more: What is ClickFix and How to Prevent It

To resolve the issue and continue with the interview, the page displays a helpful prompt instructing the candidate to copy and paste a diagnostic command into their system terminal.

By capitalizing on the target's desire to perform well against the clock, the attackers successfully bypass traditional security warnings.