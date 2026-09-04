OpenAI has pledged to spend $1bn on subsidizing access to its Daybreak cyber models for essential services across the US and around the world.

The Daybreak for Frontline Defenders initiative will see OpenAI assist critical sectors implement its AI models into their existing cybersecurity tools, services and workflows.

Industries that will benefit from this commitment will include water, electricity, local governments, non-profits and banking. The initiative will start in the US.

“Many of these teams defend complex and often aging systems against faster-moving threats without the budgets, tools, or specialized expertise available to large enterprises. Daybreak access can help them review legacy code, analyze suspicious activity, identify and validate vulnerabilities, prioritize the most serious risks, and develop and test fixes. In the coming weeks, we intend to expand this model to partner countries,” OpenAI explained in its announcement dated September 3.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI also announced a pilot collaboration with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), which will pair Daybreak access with guided training and hands-on assistance for an initial group of public sector and water system defenders in the US.

The partnership will be expanded overtime once a repeatable approach is developed.

MS-ISAC provides cyber threat intelligence, incident-response support, real-time information sharing, and other shared defenses to thousands of public-sector organizations.

OpenAI first unveiled Daybreak in May 2026, an initiative which involves the firm’s frontier large language models (LLMs) and its AI-coding assistant, Codex, being deployed by approved defenders for a range of security tasks.

OpenAI evolved the initiative into a two-tier system, Daybreak Red and Daybreak Blue, in August.

OpenAI’s Commitment Follows Stark Warning Over AI Threat

The pledge came one week after more than 100 tech and cybersecurity companies, including OpenAI, published an open letter on August 27 calling for collective action to ensure AI tools are available to defenders to enable them to discover new ways to secure systems.

The letter warned of a “narrowing window” to act before AI-enabled attacks escalate to a level that puts critical public services at severe risk.

One of the actions urged in the letter was for frontier AI companies to provide responsible model access and offer support for its implementation, especially for critical infrastructure organizations.

“The defender’s window will not stay open indefinitely. The opportunity now is to make sure the advantages frontier AI can give defenders reach beyond the largest companies and best-resourced security teams – and into the communities and institutions whose security affects millions of people,” OpenAI said in its announcement about Daybreak access.

OpenAI also recently provided details on its work building a Defense Factory, an automated approach which aims to continuously discover, validate and fix vulnerabilities.

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