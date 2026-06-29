Security experts and practitioners have weighed in on a new report claiming that Russia was behind the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) breach last year.

The New York Times report cited people close to the investigation in its story on June 26 linking Russian hackers to the incident, which is estimated to have cost the British economy £1.9bn ($2.5bn).

Microsoft, which was tracking the Russians, reportedly raised the alarm with JLR. However, while the report didn’t explicitly link the Putin regime with the attack, experts have been more forthright.

Halcyon Ransomware Research Center SVP and former FBI cyber deputy director, Cynthia Kaiser, said there are several reasons to believe Kremlin involvement.

There was seemingly no ransom demand and the attack landed just before a new vehicle rollout, she said. The hackers also used novel ransomware with a “mind-blowing” algorithm, and JLR’s Land Rover fleet have strong links to the British royals and military, Kaiser argued.

“There are a lot of good reasons why nation states use criminal tactics when conducting destructive attacks. They are fast, scalable, and highly repeatable. They exploit common weaknesses that exist across nearly every critical infrastructure environment. And critically, they complicate attribution, allowing attackers to operate below traditional response thresholds,” she continued.



“But this is the first time I can remember where it is now highly suspected that Russia at least tacitly approved an economically destructive attack, delivering an estimated $2.5bn hit to the British economy and costing the company about $350m in the 2026 fiscal year.”

Read more on JLR attack: Jaguar Land Rover's Q3 Sales Crash Amid Cyber-Attack Fallout

By disguising the attack as a cybercrime effort, the threat actors helped create enough doubt to limit a geopolitical response, Kasier claimed.

“Adversaries believe they can stop appropriate reactions from democratic nations by planting seeds of doubt,” she said. “We all need to be more forward leaning in expecting and responding to nation states who will almost certainly increase their use of criminal tactics in the future.”

The Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters Distraction

Initially, attribution efforts were complicated by claims by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters that it was responsible for the attack, which closely followed extortion attacks on M&S and Co-op Group by Scattered Spider.

However, former Paramount CISO and now VC partner, Pete Chronis, has also backed the Russia theory.

“When JLR got hacked, nobody asked for money,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “Sit with that. Ransomware gangs lock you up because they want a payout. Whoever hit JLR didn’t want one. No demand, no negotiation. They just wanted the company on the floor. That’s why Russia is in the frame, and why this reads less like crime and more like sabotage.”

Ashish Shrestha – CEO of Zyn Global and group CISO of JLR at the time of the cyber incident – told Infosecurity in a conversation on June 18 that at the time of the cyber-attack they knew the attacker was “quite sophisticated.”

However, he did not confirm attribution of the incident.

Shrestha said that within the first 24 hours of the incident the threat actors asked him not to involved law enforcement.

“I had law enforcement physically in my world,” he said, and at no time did Shrestha or his team reach out to their attackers.

On recovery, he noted that his team was taking its time to ensure the adversaries would not be able to conduct a follow-on attack. "Business continuity is not just about coming back, but coming back stronger," he noted.

Interestingly, he said that no social engineering was involved in the attack. At the time of the 2025 incident, it has been widely reported that the hackers impersonated staff in vishing attacks to get hold of corporate credentials.

The NYT report claimed that a Jordanian hacker known as “Rey” also breached part of the JLR network, independently of the Russians.