May 2026 maintained strong momentum for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the year as cybersecurity vendors continued the purchase of other companies to help enhance their offerings.

The key trend of the first half of 2026 continued, with several acquisitions focused around bringing expertise on AI agents and agentic security in-house.

Vendors completing or announcing deals included Infoblox, Akami and SecurityScorecard.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for May 2026.

Infoblox Completes Acquisition of Axur

Infoblox, the cloud networking and security company, completed its acquisition of Axur, a provider of AI-powered external threat discovery and digital risk protection tools.

The acquisition, announced on May 5, is designed to expand the preemptive security capabilities of Infoblox by monitoring digital threats and risks across the external attack surface that are outside customers’ direct control.

As part of the acquisition, Axur will aid Infoblox to launch Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), turn external threat intelligence into immediate action and establish the foundation for Continuous Threat Exposure Management within an expanded Infoblox Exposure Management platform.

“Axur brings highly complementary data sources and expertise that meaningfully expand our intelligence portfolio. Together, we can connect external signals with DNS-level insight to give customers clearer visibility and more confidence in how they respond,” said Dr. Renée Burton, VP of threat intelligence, Infoblox.

SecurityScorecard Acquires Driftnet

SecurityScorecard, the threat-informed third-party risk management (TPRM) service provider, completed the completed acquisition of threat intelligence firm Driftnet.

Announced on May 14, the acquisition combines the DriftNet high-fidelity internet discovery engine with SecurityScorecard’s TITAN AI platform.

The pairing is set to provide SOC and threat hunting teams with the real-time intelligence they need to find and fix third-party risks before attackers do at a time when AI is helping to uncover vulnerabilities – and attackers are trying to exploit them as quickly as possible.

“The threat landscape has fundamentally changed. AI agentic automation and connected supply chain tools have exploded across enterprise environments,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard.

“Driftnet’s proprietary scanning gives our customers real-time, high-fidelity intelligence to find these exposures across the entire third-party ecosystem, before they become breaches.”

Akamai Announces Intent to Acquire LayerX

Akamai Technologies, the cybersecurity and cloud computing company, announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire LayerX, the provider of browser-based AI usage control and secure enterprise browser (SEB) technology.

The acquisition of LayerX will extend Akamai’s protection into the browser, where today’s workforce interacts with generative AI applications, SaaS AI solutions and AI agents. The move is designed to combine with Akami’s existing Zero Trust security portfolio and address security concerns around AI usage in the enterprise.

“Our customers are adopting AI at record speed, and they’re telling us the same thing: Their existing controls cannot see how employees are interacting with AI tools and sharing with large language models,” said Mani Sundaram, executive vice president and general manager of the security technology group at Akamai.

“The acquisition of LayerX helps close that gap, providing Akamai with a control layer that governs AI at the point of use so enterprises can move at AI speed without compromising safety and compliance.”

Under the agreement, Akamai has agreed to acquire all the outstanding equity of LayerX for approximately $205m and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Agentic AI Security Specialist Torq to Acquire AI Workflow Platform Jit

On May 18, Torq, the agentic security operations company announced that it had acquired Jit, the AI context graph cybersecurity firm.

The acquisition will enable agentic investigations by the Torq AI SOC Platform to be improved with organization-specific contextual data.

“Today’s announcement is more than an acquisition—it’s a defining moment for Torq and the future of security operations,” said Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder, Torq.

“By uniting Jit’s groundbreaking AI Context Graphs and Agentic technologies with the Torq AI SOC Platform, we’re creating the ultimate proactive cybersecurity defensive offering.