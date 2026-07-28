You need agents to fight agents. At least that’s what David Weston, corporate VP for AI security at Microsoft told his audience during a Microsoft Security launch preview on July 27.

During the event, the Redmond-based company announced a flurry of new AI and security products and initiatives.

First, Microsoft launched Project Perception, a new agentic security system designed to help cyber defenders continuously identify, evaluate and reduce security risk.

Microsoft’s Perception coordinates three classes of specialized agents that work together to improve security posture over time:

Red agents identify potential attack paths and vulnerabilities before they can be exploited

Blue agents investigate findings, apply security context and determine what represents meaningful risk

Green agents take corrective action and strengthen defenses across the environment

This is akin to Google’s AI Threat Defense platform, powered by Wiz’s Red, Blue and Green agents, released in May 2026.

Speaking at Microsoft’s launch event, Hayete Gallot, executive VP at Microsoft Security, explained that the global reach of Microsoft means the company see about 100 trillion signals a day.

“We sit at your identity, data, cloud, code and even AI level. If you add our security research, threat intelligence and red teaming efforts, you end up with even more signals,” she said.

“However, if you were to apply an agent to that raw data, it would be very slow and you would get terrible results. That’s why we are connecting and correlating all those signals so we can provide a ‘security context,’ which is organized efficiently for our agents.”

Weston added that Project Perception will be multi-model and demonstrated to the audience several “playbooks” based on a set of operations a security operations center (SOC) could face.

“We believe fundamentally you need agents to fight agents,” he said.

Perception will be available in Preview mode for all Microsoft customers from August 3.

Read more: Google Cloud's New CISO Chris Betz on Integrating AI in Cyber Defenses

Microsoft’s First Cyber-Focused AI Model: MAI-Cyber-1-Flash

Gallot also announced the launch of a new Microsoft-made generative AI model specifically designed for cybersecurity use cases, especially software vulnerability analysis.

Developed by Microsoft AI (MAI), the model, named MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, is based on the company’s internally developed MAI-Thinking-1 reasoning model. It has been integrated into Microsoft Security’s multi-model agentic scanning harness (MDASH).

According to Mustafa Suleyman, CEO at Microsoft AI, the system is further enhanced by GPT-5.4 and has outperformed competing solutions from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google in CyberGym benchmarking.

The MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and GPT4.5 enhancement have achieved a 95.95% success rate according to the CyberGym benchmark.

By comparison, OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber scored 85.6%, GPT-5.6 Sol achieved 83.6%, Anthropic’s Mythos recorded 83.8%, and Google’s Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber reached 83.2%.